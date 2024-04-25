Massive Ground Beef Recall In New York State

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for ground beef that could pose a health risk to New Yorkers.

The ground beef products may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7 and should not be consumed. The raw ground beef items at the center of the recall were produced on March 28, 2024.

They have a “Use/Freeze by” date of April 22, 2024, and packaging date of “032824.” The products subject to the public health alert bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products, which consist of various weights, were shipped to retail locations and food service establishments in New York and nationwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control,

"Escherichia coli (abbreviated as E. coli) are bacteria found in the environment, foods, and intestines of people and animals. E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick. Some kinds of E. coli can cause diarrhea, while others cause urinary tract infections, respiratory illness and pneumonia, and other illnesses."

The Following Products Are Affected By The Recall:

* 10-lb ground beef chub - GROUND BEEF 85 FINE GRIND 10#/6

* 5-lb. ground beef chub - GROUND BEEF GOHERF GB RIB BRISKET CHUCK CRAFT BURGER 5LB

* 5-lb ground beef chub - Greater Omaha 100% ALL NATURAL 5 LBS. GOURMET BLEND RIB*BRISKET*CHUCK

* 5-lb. ground beef chubs - GROUND BEEF GOHERFGB 81 FINE GRIND 5#/12 EXACT WEIGHT

* 4 / 8-oz ground beef patties - GOANG GB Patty 8OZ Homestyle Rib/Brisket/CH

* 4 / 8-oz ground beef patties LOT 34 Ground Beef GB GOANG 75 PATTY PUCK 8 OZ

* 4 / 7-oz ground beef patties - LOT 34 GROUND BEEF GOANG Rib/Brisket/Chuck 7OZ HOMESTYLE

* 6-oz ground beef patties - LOT 34 GROUND BEEF GOANG GB PATTY 6 OZ HOMESTYLE RIB/BRISKET/CHUCK

* 5-lb. ground beef chub GROUND BEEF GOHERF GB 81 FINE GRIND 5LB EXACT WEIGHT

* 6 / 5.33-oz ground beef patties Ground Beef GOHERF RIB BRISKET CHUCK 5.33oz HOMESTYLE

* 4 / 8-oz ground beef patties - LOT 27 Ground Beef GOHERF Homestyle GB PATTY RIB/BRISKET/CHUCK 8 OZ

* 10-lb ground beef chub - GROUND BEEF 73 FINE GRIND 10#/6

* 4 / 8-oz ground beef patties - LOT 51 Ground Beef GB GOANG 75 PATTY PUCK 8OZ

