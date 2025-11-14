As we inch closer to 2026, people all over the Empire State have been getting ready for some changes to state law and policy that have the potential to impact millions of New Yorkers.

The All-Electric Buildings Act, which was passed by the New York State Assembly and Senate in 2022, requires most new buildings that are seven floors or shorter to be electric only, for both heat and appliances. It also bars new natural gas or other fossil fuel connections from being made in those buildings.

While there are a few exemptions to this new law, the vast majority of new homes and apartment houses built in the Empire State would be required to be all-electric.

The potential impact of the gas ban for people from Buffalo to Plattsburgh has folks seriously worried. In addition to the increased load on the state's electric grid, it would be incredibly expensive to retrofit any existing houses to all-electric if that later became a requirement.

New York's Gas Ban Being Paused, For Now

Due to the concerns of so many people across the state, several groups filed lawsuits in state and federal courts against the Empire State, hoping to force the law to be canceled or ruled unconstitutional.

According to Spectrum News, it seems that lawyers for New York State have agreed to freeze the implementation of the new law while the lawsuits work their way through the courts.

The Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Second Circuit is due to rule on this case at some point in the future, and that seems to have led to this agreement from the state.

According to the Albany Times Union, lawyers for both sides have until late December to file any papers and evidence with the court. With that in mind, the law's start is paused temporarily until this case can have a hearing scheduled, which likely won't happen before the January 1st start.

What do you think? Should New York scrap the ban altogether, or is banning natural gas good for the Empire State?

