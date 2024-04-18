15 Roads New York Drivers Will Get Automatic Speeding Tickets On

New York State will automatically fine drivers caught speeding in these work zones this week. Be aware so that you don't end up with an automatic fine for speeding through a work zone.

Any driver in the zones across New York who is caught speeding in one of these construction zones this week will be fined. Automatic cameras will capture speeding driver's license plates and the state will send out Notices of Liability.

There are new work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding between today and Saturday, April 20, 2024. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

Because the speed detection is automated, the owner of the vehicle (the person who holds the registration) will receive the fine. So, if your family member or friend is driving your car, you will be the one held responsible.

Chautauqua County - NY_17 I-86 WB between Carpenter-Pringles Rd and Westman Rd

Erie County - US_219 US Route 219 SB at US Route 20, T. Orchard Park

Erie County - NY_33 NY Route 33 b/w Fillmore Avenue and Northhampton Street, City of Buffalo

Erie County - NY_400 NY Route 400 Expy over NY Route 16, T. East Aurora

Essex County - IN_87 I-87 NB between Exit 27 and Exit 28

Nassau County - IN_495 WB LIE, Old Westbury Road to Red Ground Road

Nassau County - IN_495 EB LIE, Red Ground Road to Old Westbury Road

Nassau County - PK_908C Loop Parkway/Long Creek

Nassau County - PK_908E Meadowbrook Parkway/Sloop Channel

Onondaga County - IN_481 between Exit 1 (Road Cut Road) and Exit 2 (Jamesville Road)

Onondaga County - IN_481 Near Northern interchange with I-81

Onondaga County - IN_81 Near Southern Interchange with I-481

Orange County - IN_84 W/B Between Exit 39 and Exit 32

Queens County - IN_495 E/B from I-295/Clearview Expressway to Springfield Blvd

Queens County - IN_495 W/B from Springfield Blvd to I-295/Clearview Expressway

Richmond County - NY_440 N/B & S/B at South Avenue

Richmond County - NY_440 N/B & S/B at Arden Avenue

Suffolk County - NY_27 W/B Titmus Drive to Moriches Middle Island Rd

Warren County - IN_87 I-87 NB between Exit 22 and Exit 23/Bridge over Rte 9

