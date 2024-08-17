Fire Ruled Arson At Legendary New York Bar

New Yorkers have spent much of this summer enjoying the warm weather, as days have been filled with excitement and fun. However, that doesn't apply to everyone, as several hundred people showed public emotion as one of New York State's most legendary bars went up in flames a few weeks ago.

In the early morning hours on Monday, June 17, 2024, sometime around 6 a.m., the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a massive fire engulfing the historic bar and restaurant in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood.

News spread around Western New York just as quickly as the flames spread through the building, which led hundreds of people to Allen Street to witness what was happening in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood. Once the midday, the beloved structure that was home to the legendary bar was just a shell in such dangerous condition that governmental building inspectors ordered the emergency demolition of the building.

People all over the region wondered what happened and how such a prized landmark could have gone up in flames. It seems the June fire was not an accident, and fire investigators and law enforcement officials have determined that it had a suspicious cause.

According to WIVB-TV, the fire at The Old Pink has been ruled an arson. Fire investigators have evidence that the fire was intentionally set, and they have a person of interest with whom they are seeking to have a conversation.

Details about the person of interest and other information on the fire investigation have not been released to the public. Still, the Buffalo Fire Department, Buffalo Police Department, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown all say that the investigation is ongoing and that they hope to resolve things soon.

Since the announcement that the fire was arson, fans of The Old Pink have banded together to raise funds for the owners.

