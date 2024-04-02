17 Restaurants In Monroe County With Critical Health Violations

These 17 restaurants in Monroe County had multiple critical health inspection violations last month. Dining out can be convenient and even a treat for a special occasion, but we often don't know what's happening in the kitchen. Is it clean? Are there pests? Are employees following hygiene rules? Thankfully, a list of restaurants that have violations in Monroe County has been published for March.

** (The list includes non-restaurants - such as schools and country clubs, which are also inspected and reported to the New York State Department of Health.)

1. TRATA: THE RESTAURANT AT THE ARMORY

145 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.; Item 3C- Critical Violation [RED] Food workers do not use proper utensils to eliminate bare hand contact with cooked or prepared foods.

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 7F- Critical Violation [RED] Precooked, refrigerated potentially hazardous food is not reheated to 165°F or above within two hours.

2. MARK'S TEXAS HOTS & CATERING

487 MONROE AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

3. ATLANTIC FAMILY RESTAURANT

888 RIDGE ROAD, WEBSTER

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

4. KING FOOD RESTAURANT

1384 NORTON STREET, ROCHESTER

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.; Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

5. LESSING'S @ L3 HARRIS (JEFFERSON)

1350 JEFFERSON ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 5E- Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

6. ROYAL DYNASTY CHINESE RESTAURANT

1763 EMPIRE BOULEVARD, WEBSTER

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 5B- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not cooled by an approved method where the food temperature can be reduced from 120oF to 70oF or less within two hours and 70oF to 45oF within four hours.

7. DISTILLERY RESTAURANT

1142 MOUNT HOPE AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Item 3C- Critical Violation [RED] Food workers do not use proper utensils to eliminate bare hand contact with cooked or prepared foods.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 6B- Critical Violation [RED] Enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140°F.

8. AMIEL'S SUBS

3047 WEST HENRIETTA ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 5A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or below 45°F during cold holding, except smoked fish not kept at or below 38°F during cold holding.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

9. TULCINGO RESTAURANT

817 ROUTE 17M, MONROE

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

10. AMENDOLA'S PIZZERIA & PASTA

28 LAKE STREET, MONROE

Item 1G- Critical Violation [RED] Cracked/dirty fresh eggs, liquid or frozen eggs and powdered eggs not pasteurized.

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

11. SPENCERPORT CSD-CANAL VIEW ELEM

1 RANGER ROAD, SPENCERPORT

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

12. LOS GALLOS MEXICAN GRILL

2700 WEST RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans)

Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises. Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

13. CHINA WOK

1661 HOWARD ROAD, ROCHESTER

Item 2C- Critical Violation [RED] Cooked or prepared foods are subject to cross-contamination from raw foods.

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

14. CHEN'S NEW NO. 1 KITCHEN

1925 SOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked.

Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.

15. RCSD-EDISON TECH & CATERING SCHOOL

655 COLFAX STREET, ROCHESTER

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

Item 6A- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140°F during hot holding.

16. YOSSI'S CAFÉ & RESTAURANT

131 ACRES ROAD, UNIT #111, KIRYAS JOEL

Item 1D- Critical Violation [RED] Canned foods found in poor conditions (leakers, severe dents, rusty, swollen cans).

Item 4A- Critical Violation [RED] Toxic chemicals are improperly labeled, stored or used so that contamination of food can occur.

17. SAK'S THAI CUSINE

7374 PITTSFORD-PALMYRA ROAD, FAIRPORT

Item 5C- Critical Violation [RED] Potentially hazardous foods are not stored under refrigeration except during necessary preparation or approved precooling procedures (room temperature storage).

