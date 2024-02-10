Police in New York State are searching for these 10 missing teens. Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543, if you have any information about any of these teen's whereabouts.

1. LILYANN BASCOMB

Missing From: Albany, New York

Missing Since: 07/21/2021

DOB: August 24, 2004

Sex: Female

Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 100 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Race: White

Lilyann may have dyed her hair bright red. She speaks with a southern accent. She could be in Virginia, Georgia, or Pennsylvania. She has been missing since July 21, 2021.

Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 21-45064 DM.

2. YEIMY AVILA

Missing From: Stonybrook, New York

Missing Since: 01/05/2024

DOB: May 17, 2027

Height: Female

HGT: 5 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 110 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

She has been missing since January 5, 2024.

Yeimy is a missing child. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, black and red striped pants, and carrying a camouflage backpack. Yeimy may be in the local area or may travel to Nassau County.

Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 24-48926 BB.

3. ANGELINA ARIAS

Missing From: Bay Shore, New York

Missing Since: 02/27/2023

DOB: February 27, 2007

Sex: Female

Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 120 pounds

Hair: Orange

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Angelina has been missing for almost a year, since her last birthday. She dissapeared on February 27, 2023.

Angelina is a missing child. She may have traveled to Wood Island, Massachusetts.

Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 23-47624 JS.

4. YANIRA ARGUETA

Missing From: Saint James, New York

Missing Since: 10/19/2021

DOB: May 7, 2004

Sex: Female

Height: 5 feet, 3 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Race: White

Yanira is a missing child. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing. Yanira speaks only Spanish and she may be in the local area or may have traveled to Oakland or San Fransisco California.

Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 22-45923 DM.

5. ROSA ARGUETA

Missing from: Central Islip, New York

Missing Since: 10/19/2021



DOB: November 25, 2007

Sex: Female

Height: 4 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 125 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Rosa is a missing child. She is Hispanic and may be in the local area.

Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Rosa's case number is 22-45923 DM

6. NIA APONTE

Missing From: New Rochelle, New York

Missing Since: 10/09/2023

DOB: July 27, 2006

Sex: Female

Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 110 pounds

Hair: Red

Eyes: Brown

Race: Black

Nia is a missing child who is believed to be pregnant and may be in need of medical attention. She is Hispanic and may have traveled to the Rochester area.

Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 23-48716 JS.

7. OLYVIA JA ALBRIGHT

Missing From: Syracuse, New York

Missing Since: 06/09/2023

DOB: September 30, 2008

Sex: Female

Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

Weight: 120 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Black

Olyvia is a missing child. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and purple sneakers. Olyvia may have travelled to Rochester. Both photos are of Olyvia.

Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Olyvia's case number is 23-48037 ZW.

8. ISTAHILL AHMED

Missing From: Randolph, New York

Missing Since: 08/16/2023

DOB: September 22, 2008

Sex: Female

Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

Weight: 155 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Black

Istahill is a missing child. She was last seen wearing a navy t-shirt, khaki shorts and gray sneakers. Istahill may be in the local area.

Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 23-48365 OD.

9. MIKAYLA ABREU

Missing From: Stony Brook, New York

Missing Since: 05/11/2023

DOB: March 25, 2007

Sex: Female

Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 105 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Mikayla is a missing child. Its is believed that she has travelled to Manhattan and is in the area of West 45th Street. Mikayla has tattoos of hearts under her left eye.

Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Mikayla's case number is 23-47857 DM.

10. ELISHA ABREU

Missing From: Pleasantville, New York

Missing Since:12/13/2023

DOB: July 7, 2006

Sex: Female

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight: 100 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Elisha is a missing child. She was last seen wearing sweatpants, a hooded sweatshirt, and sneakers. Elisha has her tongue and belly pierced. She may be in the local area.

Please contact the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543 if you have any information about Lilyann's whereabouts. Her case number is 23-48824 DM.

