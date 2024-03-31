Major Drug Trafficker Arrested In New York

A major drug trafficker has been taken down by police in New York State. Multiple police agencies worked together to bust the man. The New York State Police Troop K Violent Gangs and Narcotic Enforcement Team and the Troop K Community Stabilization Unit K9 in conjunction with the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the New York City Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor took the 60-year-old man down.

Juan Rondo of Bronx, NY, was arrested on charges of Operating as a Major Trafficker, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st degree, and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree. After receiving information about Rondo's alleged drug trafficking police conducted a two-month investigation. On Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the police force executed a warrant at his apartment.

Police seized approximately 12 kilograms of cocaine and 3 million dollars in U.S. currency, which was hidden in his apartment at Gates Place in the Bronx. According to the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor, hidden compartments in dressers, nightstands, and a coffee table contained bags of cash. The money was wrapped in bundles and labeled with dates over the past several years. In addition, at least 10 luxury watches were seized. Rondon had previously been deported back in 2006. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven G. James said, “A cumulative effort among law enforcement partners has once again resulted in a massive seizure of deadly drugs. Not only did this interception save lives, but it also put an end to the violence that is often associated with drug trafficking. The New York State Police will continue to work vigilantly alongside our partners to put dangerous individuals like Mr. Rondon behind bars.”

8 Counties Have Highest Opioid Overdose Rates In New York

The NYSDOH releases annual data on the number of fatal overdoses in each county. These 8 counties had the highest opioid overdose deaths and rates per 100,000 population in the 2023 report:

8. Orange County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 33.6 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 136

7. Chemung County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 33.7 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 28

6. Onondaga County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 34.2 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 162

5. Chautauqua County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 37.9 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 48

4. Broome County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 38 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 75

3. Greene County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 45.4 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 22

2. Sullivan County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 46.4 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 37

1. Bronx County - Opioid Overdose Death Rate - 48.8 / Number Of Opioid Overdose Deaths - 695

