As they say, two things in life are certain - death....and paying taxes. In Erie County, some people pay much higher tax rates than others. These 7 villages impose the highest tax rates on their residents.
What Do Property Taxes Pay For?
As a taxpayer, you might be asking yourself what your hard-earned money even covers when it comes to paying your property taxes. According to Rate.com, we pay taxes to cover the needs of our communities,
-Schools
-Safety
-Spaces
-Streets
-Sanitation
-Services
Now, the quality of the things and services we receive in return might be debatable. Many people feel like their tax rate is too high for what they get from their village. Sometimes, governments mismanage or misappropriate funds, leaving residents lacking.
Let's a look at the 7 villages in Erie County with the highest tax rates:
(The rates are for the 2023-24 tax year)
7. North Collins Village Tax - 13.183200 Tax Rate
6. Springville Village - 19.250870 Tax Rate
5. East Aurora Village - 21.534277 Tax Rate
4. Blasdell Village - 21.920000 Tax Rate
3. Hamburg Village - 22.335509 Tax Rate
2. Gowanda Village (The Portion In Erie County) - 22.550000 Tax Rate
1. Kenmore Village (Homestead) - 36.205300 Tax Rate
The Village Non-Homestead Tax Rate Is 51.483100
High taxes are no surprise to New Yorkers. The state usually lands among the top when it comes to taxes. According to Turbo Tax, New York has the third-highest income tax rate for 2023,
The states with the highest income tax for 2023 include California 13.3%, Hawaii 11%, New York 10.9%.
8 Things You Think You Can Write Off On Your Taxes, But Can't In New York
Gallery Credit: Brett Alan
10 Tax Preparers With Great Reviews In WNY
Gallery Credit: Brett Alan