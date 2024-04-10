8 Famous People Who Were Arrested In WNY

You might be surprised, but there have been celebrities who got themselves into legal trouble in Buffalo and Western New York. They had the honor of spending some time in our local jails. Do you remember any of these famous arrests?

Two Country Stars Arrested In 'Horse Incident'

You can file this arrest under strange. Country music superstars Tim McGraw and Kenny Chesney were arrested in Buffalo on June 3, 2000, while in town to perform at the George Strait Country Music Festival, according to Syracuse.com. Chesney mounted and rode away on an Erie County Sheriff Deputy’s horse. McGraw and his manager allegedly attacked Sheriff’s Deputies who tried to stop Chesney. The three men were found not guilty.

Rapper Arrested At Lewiston-Queenston Bridge

Bill Kapri, aka Kodak Black, was arrested in WNY on April 17, 2019. He was trying to enter back in the U.S. from Canada, when he was arrested at the Lewison-Queenston International Bridge, according to WIVB. Kodak was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana. He was with three other men, who were all detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. They allegedly had weapons and drugs on them. The Cadillac Escalade they were driving in had a temporary California registration. Kodak was driving the Escalade, while another man was following in a Porsche. Agents allegedly found an undeclared pistol in the Escalade and two loaded handguns were found in the Porsche. They also found weed and a third gun in the trunk of the Porsche.

Buffalo Bills Player Arrested in Lewiston

A former Buffalo Bills player was arrested in Lewiston on April 4, 2022, according to Spectrum News. Defensive end Alex Carrington was pulled over by deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on South Transit Street in Lockport just before 2 am. He was tasered and removed from his car after he refused a breathalyzer test and tried to restart his vehicle. Deputies found a loaded Glock 17 handgun and loaded high-capacity magazines inside Carrington's car.

David Bowie Arrested In Rochester

Times have changed. Way back in 1976, rockstar David Bowie was arrested in Rochester. He, along with Iggy Pop, was arrested in a hotel downtown and charged with marijuana possession. He had performed at the Community War Memorial. In May 1976, a grand jury declined to indict him, but Bowie never returned to Rochester to perform again, according to the Democrat & Chronicle.

Chicago Blackhawks Forward Arrested In Buffalo

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane was arrested in Buffalo on August 9, 2009. Named the NHL’s best rookie in 2008, Kane was charged with robbery following an assault on a cab driver. Kane, who is from Buffalo, and his cousin James Kane, allegedly got upset with the cab driver who couldn't give them 20 cents in change. The driver said he was punched by both men, according to Holland Sentinel. Both Kanes were charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor counts of theft of services and criminal mischief.

Susan B. Anthony Arrested In Rochester

Women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony was arrested in Rochester on November 5, 1872, according to The National Archives. Anthony, who is from Rochester, was allowed to register and vote in the 1872 Presidential election. After casting her ballot, she was arrested and convicted of voting illegally. Anthony was sentenced to pay a fine of $100 and court costs. On August 18, 2020,

"President Donald J. Trump issued an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) posthumously to Susan B. Anthony, a peerless advocate for women’s suffrage, for a wrongful and unjust conviction stemming from the only vote she ever cast in an election."

Canadian Singer Arrested At U.S.-Canadian Border

Toronto-native Jahron Brathwaite, also known as PartyNextDoor, was arrested on October 6, 2017, according to WKBW. He was charged with drug possession at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge after U.S. Customs and Border agents found Xanax and Oxycodone in his possession during a secondary search of his tour bus.

Rapper Serves Time In Erie County Jail

While rapper DMX was not arrested in Buffalo, he did serve time at the Erie County Holding Center. X was arrested in New York City before a performance and turned over to law enforcement in Buffalo in July 2015. According to WIVB, DMX, born Earl Simmons, failed to comply with a previous court order that was originally issued on Oct. 5, 2011.

International Singer Detained At Border

While she wasn't arrested, British-Sri Lankan singer M.I.A. was detained at the U.S.-Canadian border. She was unable to board her flight from London to Toronto, so she followed her fans' advice and booked a flight to WNY.

"I did what my fans told me on Instagram which is to fly to New York and Buffalo and drive in through the border which is what I did."

M.I.A., born Mathangi Arulpragasam, said that she was detained at Fort Erie for several hours.