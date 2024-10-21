If there is one thing that is surely true about people who live in and come visit the Empire State, it is that there are some very strong regional opinions about our corner of America. With a state so big, that sort of makes sense. New York State, which takes up more than 54,000 square miles and is home to more than 20 million people, everyone thinks their part of the state is best, and the other parts are just not good enough.

People in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Syracuse, Albany, Rochester, Troy, New York City, and cities all across the state think their town is the best. Of course, they all have good and bad things about them, but there are several concrete reasons why Buffalo is New York's best city.

However, one person on TikTok seems to disagree with that assessment. In fact, he's gone as far as to say that Buffalo is the worst city in New York.

READ MORE: 5 Reasons Why Buffalo Is New York’s Best City

You already know that people all over the 716 think that is flat out wrong. From top-notch food and drink to boasting New York State's only NFL Team, Buffalo is a city that Talks Proud and isn't shy to talk about it.

That said, TikToker Greezus travels around the world as a photographer and often posts reviews of the cities he visits. On his TikTok he posted reviews of several New York Cities, including Syracuse, Niagara Falls, and of course Buffalo. During his video about Western New York, he referred to Buffalo as the worst, most depressing city he's ever been to in America.

If you live in Buffalo, New York, I'm very very sorry... Living here by choice has to be the single dumbest thing I've ever heard of...

-Greezus

The video has got a lot of people in their feelings, myself included. Check it out for yourself below and tell me if you think he's right with what he said about the 716:

Next time you find yourself in the 716, holler at us. We want to show you a few things.