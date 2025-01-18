These 6 Vehicles Are Banned On Roads In New York

These 6 vehicles are banned from roads in New York State. As prices go up, people may be inclined to look for alternative transportation, but some vehicles are actually illegal to operate on roads and highways in New York.

People who live in New York City have probably seen some of the strangest forms of transportation out of everyone. People get really creative when they are trying to avoid the traffic and congestion in the city.

Shared electric scooters that are for rent are one of the newer forms of getting around urban areas. They are legal to drive on some streets and highways in New York State, but it is illegal to go more than fifteen miles per hour. I usually see them in downtown areas or around college campuses. While they can be fun and convenient to ride, they are also a bit irritating. People often abandon them in the most random, inconvenient places. Sometimes they crowd the sideway or street when parked.

6 Vehicles You Cannot Legally Drive On Streets In New York

While e-scooters and e-bikes can be driven on some streets and highways in New York, these vehicles absolutely cannot, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles,

"You cannot register or operate any of the motorized devices from the list below on any street, highway, parking lot, sidewalk, or another area in New York State that allows public motor vehicle traffic. You may be arrested if you do."

1. Mini-Bikes - It's a small, motorized vehicle made for off-road use. It is not considered a moped, a motorcycle, or an ATV.

2. Dirt Bikes - A dirt bike is specifically designed for off-road trails.

3. Go-Karts - A go-kart has four wheels and is made for off-road use or competitions.

4. Golf Carts - Golf carts have three or four wheels and are generally used on golf courses, in neighborhoods, or at large venues.

5. KEI-Class Vehicles - KEI-class vehicles are lightweight. They originated in Japan.

6. Lawnmowers - Lawnmowers could be seated or standing mowers designed to cut grass.

***This article is not intended to provide legal advice or counsel

