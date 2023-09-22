Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]
The Chautauqua County Sheriff is looking for these 10 people. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.
The 10 listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!
1. JOSUE BAEZ
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL
2. Wilfredo J Rivera Vasquez
Wanted For: CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS
3. Dustin S. Barret
Wanted For: RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 1ST
4. Paul M Davis
Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG: ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME
5. Nakeya Iasia Hardy
Wanted For: DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2
6. John R. Kennedy
Wanted For: VIOLATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY REQUIREMENT- 2ND OFFENSE
7. Adam Joseph Neubauer
Wanted For: CRIM MIS INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY
8. Andrew K Studley
Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG
9. Dustin Brian Wayne Turner
Wanted For: CRIM POSS CONTR SUBST
10. Renne L Wolfe
Wanted For: CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST