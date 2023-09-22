The Chautauqua County Sheriff is looking for these 10 people. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The 10 listed individuals are wanted by County Law Enforcement. If you know where any of the individuals are please call us at 716.753.4907 or eMail us your tips. Please do not try to apprehend anyone listed below ... Call Us!

1. JOSUE BAEZ

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG INT/SELL

2. Wilfredo J Rivera Vasquez

Wanted For: CPW-2ND:LOADED FIREARM-OTHER THAN IN PERSON'S HOME/BUSINESS

3. Dustin S. Barret

Wanted For: RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 1ST

4. Paul M Davis

Wanted For: BURGLARY-3RD DEG: ILLEGAL ENTRY WITH INTENT TO COMMIT A CRIME

5. Nakeya Iasia Hardy

Wanted For: DISOBEY MANDATE EXC JL 753A-2

6. John R. Kennedy

Wanted For: VIOLATE SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY REQUIREMENT- 2ND OFFENSE

7. Adam Joseph Neubauer

Wanted For: CRIM MIS INTENT DAMAGE PROPRTY

8. Andrew K Studley

Wanted For: CRIM POSS NARCO DRUG

9. Dustin Brian Wayne Turner

Wanted For: CRIM POSS CONTR SUBST

10. Renne L Wolfe

Wanted For: CRIM POSS CONTRL SUBST

