The yellow caps on random Coca-Cola bottles means something now in the grocery stores.

When you are heading down the soda aisle in the store, the yellow caps do not mean that the company ran out of red caps. The yellow caps mean something and it's a big change.

It was a pretty quiet change. They didn't want to cause a big scene.

Yellow caps on the Coca Cola bottle mean that the ingredients are the same as the usual Coca Cola. Specifically, for anyone who practices Passover during the season:

On Passover, observant Jews refrain from eating leavened foods or foods with leavening ingredients. The yellow caps indicate that the soda is kosher, or fit, for drinking on Passover. It's made with Coke's original recipe of sucrose instead of corn syrup", according to Business Insider.

The red cap Coca-Cola is already kosher year-round but it contains corn syrup, which is something that you cannot have during Passover.