Thanks to the unseasonably warm fall we’ve experienced around Western New York, we’ve been able to enjoy a lot of things we don’t normally get to during this time of year.

We’ve got more time to clean up the leaves from our yards before the snow falls, we haven’t been super freezing during Bills games, and we even have been able to still rock our shorts and tank tops for a few days. We really can’t complain.

But there’s been another bonus that came our way thanks to these high temperatures that directly involves drivers in the city of Buffalo.

Buffalo, New York Pushes Winter Parking Regulations

Beginning November 15th, the City of Buffalo’s winter parking regulations were scheduled to go into effect, meaning drivers would not be allowed to park along a bus route within city limits between the hours of 1:20 am and 7:00 am until at least April 1st.

However, due to the warm forecast, the regulations have officially been postponed to begin November 22nd instead.

“By adjusting the start of winter parking regulations, we’re aiming to provide ﬂexibility for residents as we make the most of the warmer weather.” - Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon

The city has stated they will closely monitor the ongoing fall weather patterns, and will review their parking regulations on a weekly basis based on the forecast outlook.

This isn’t the first time the City of Buffalo has adjusted their winter parking rules, as last winter, the regulations didn’t go into effect until November 20th, and ended early in late February.

