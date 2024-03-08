After experiencing some record warmth this week, the temperatures are expected to drop throughout the weekend, with a chance of snow by Sunday. But don’t let that stop your scheduled weekend fun! There are so many indoor events to attend this weekend, along with outdoor ones too, so you can make the most of the weekend.

Thankfully, there is always so much going on in Buffalo, and if you love live music, helping out your community, or celebrating Mardi Gras, there is something for YOU this weekend!

Honestly, there is something for everyone in Western New York. The fun is limitless!

Listen To Clay and Company, Every Weekday Morning At 106.5 WYRK

For the second weekend of March, there are a lot of events planned in Western New York that will help you have fun despite the potential for snow this weekend. While tons of people will be nostalgic for the summer weather we had earlier this weekend, there are so many great events happening indoors around Buffalo!

If you can’t decide on what to do, don’t worry; like every week, we have narrowed down the top events for this weekend.

Every Friday, Kadie's Kalendar takes a closer look at some of the best events going on around Western New York for that weekend, and there are so many things to do, it can be overwhelming!

It’s a great weekend for hockey, lacrosse, movie nights, singing, and more! All of these fun events are happening this weekend (and more!) in Western New York.

Which weekend event is your favorite from Kadie's Kalendar?

Kadie's Kalendar - 03/08 - 03/10 Check out the top events happening this weekend in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Canva Image, Getty Image

There is so much to choose from on the list, I completely get it, but at the top of my weekend wish list is Kadieoke at Hat Trix Bar & Grill, but I could be a little biased…but it is one of the best ways to kick off your weekend!

Kadie's Kalendar is posted every Friday on our website, displaying the top events in Western New York for the upcoming weekend. Make sure you check back every Friday morning for the best weekend events in the 716.

