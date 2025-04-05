New Yorkers are pretty excited right now as they head to Canada because the worth of the United States dollar is pretty high.

It is not a record high, but if you are going over across the border for any concerts, stores or even work, you are in luck because the United States dollar is going to go pretty far. In fact, it is quite the jump from the past couple of weeks.

What is the exchange rate for a U.S. Dollar versus a Canadian Dollar?

The exchange rate is $1 American to $1.43 Canadian this morning. This is not the highest the rate has been before, though. New Yorkers are excited that the dollar is worth so much in Canada, but there is so much concern and scare over the tariffs that are coming to the United States in retailation.

President Trump has a goal to correct the economy and he is doing so by putting tariffs on certain places and products and countries that have tariffs on the United States.

New York State is in for a really different toll situation in 2025. There have already been toll increases on the east side of New York State.

Standard passenger vehicles will be required to pay $6 and people are not happy about it. Everything is going up. For groceries, concert tickets, raw materials, cars, wood, and so on, the price is increasing. This past week in New York State was a huge week to buy cars because people are panic buying before the tariffs kick in. Some car dealers in New York are saying that they are expecting to see up to a 25% increase on the cars that will be affected. It is important to note that it is not every car that will be hit with a tariff.