The Top 5 Things Couples Fight About At Airports In New York

Traveling is stressful. There is a ton of stuff to do and to remember. Then having to do that with someone else adds to it. But what makes couples fight?

Not everyone travels in the same way

Some people are born to travel. They're organized. They love spontaneity. They thrive on being able to go to new places and see new things.

Then there are the people who should never step foot in an airport. They forget to check in. They don't know the rules about baggage and are then surprised when they have to check their abnormally large suitcase and it costs them extra. They might just be afraid to fly and the stress just gets to them.

Take those two people and put them together in an airport and you've got a perfect recipe for a fight.

What sparks the fights?

A recent survey conducted by AirportParkingReservations.com asked Americans what it was that starts a fight between them and their partners while traveling.

Here are the top 5 reasons couples in New York airports fight:

1. Delays and cancelations (29%) - You've got a perfect trip planned. But it depends on you getting there on a certain day or at a certain time. Of course people get frustrated and a little angry when their plans have to be changed.

2. Late to the airport (27%) - Again, it's a timing issue. It's one thing if it's the fault of the airline. It's another if it's your significant other's fault that all your plans have to be changed.

3. Lack of sleep (26%) - If you booked a red-eye flight or maybe you had to get up super early to get to your flight on time, there's a good chance you're going to be fighting at some time during your trip. Lack of sleep will normally make anyone fight, just about any time.

4. Hunger (22%) - Have you ever wondered why there are always so many restaurants at airports? Nobody wants to deal with you when you're "hangry."

5. Boarding Passes Lost (19%) - Remember what I said above about how some people are born to travel and some should never do it? The people who lose the boarding passes should probably just drive.

What have we learned?

Are you going somewhere nice for Valentine's day? If so, you might want to make sure you get plenty of sleep before your flight. Get to the airport early. Pray for good weather, and never let go of your boarding pass!

