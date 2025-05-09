If you do this while you are shopping at Wegmans you are going to get a ticket and rightfully so.

You have seen it done a ton of times. Maybe you have even done it in a pinch before, but there have been people on Facebook who have been reporting that they have been getting tickets because they have been parking in the fire lane outside of the grocery store. Everyone is always in a hurry and says it will only "be fore a minute" You see it time and time again, but it seems like some police agencies are cracking down.

What is the fine amount?

Typically, the ticket for parking in a fire lane is between $50-$70.

How are people actually get mad about this?! It is the law.

I know it is something that a lot of people do and admittingly, it was something that I have done before, but the older I get the more I realize how bad it really is. First, people are trying to walk there and most importantly, there is a reason there is a fire lane because if there was an emergency, the first responders should be able to park right there. People on Facebook were saying that they still like to park in the fire lane and that if a fire truck or ambulance were to come, they would just move, but that doesn't excuse the fact that there is actually parking spots that you are SUPPOSED to park in just feet away.

It is an excuse for laziness and that is it.