The Best Vehicle For Families In New York State

If you have not planned a road trip yet, what are you waiting for? New York State has so much to offer and some amazing things for your family to do this spring and summer. There is one car that is better than the rest for your family to own in New York.

The weather at the start of spring has felt more like the start of winter. Some areas picked up more than 6 inches of snow and the temperatures have been brutal! But the forecast is calling for a change as we get close to the Easter weekend.

The price of gas may be higher than we would like here in New York State, but that hasn't stopped people from buying larger cars as families are also getting larger.

According to the study from US News, the Chevrolet Suburban is the best large SUV for families.

US News says that, "while a good family car may be outfitted with some of this equipment, the best family vehicles come equipped with a spectrum of systems that promote safe and comfortable driving, whether during daily jaunts or weekend road trips".

If you are looking for something with better gas mileage, consider their pick for the best, 2024 Hyundai Tucson.

Keep in mind, that there is an expansion to the current move over law coming in just a few days.

According to reports, state's Move Over Law will be expanded this month.

"Governor Kathy Hochul today reminded drivers that New York’s Move Over Law will soon be expanded to include all vehicles which will improve highway safety for everyone. Starting March 27, 2024, drivers will be required to take precautions, including slowing down and moving over, to avoid a crash with all vehicles stopped along the roadway".