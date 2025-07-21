Massive Change for New York State All Schools Going into Effect This September

There is a new law that is going to stop students from having to go to school in severe heat in New York State. When the temperature reaches a certain high, schools are going to be required they cool off the classrooms for learning.

If schools cannot get the temperature below the maximum temperature allowed of 88, then they will have to let the students out of school. The law was signed into measure a few months ago by the Governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul. The law is going into effect for the beginning of the school year 2025.

It is important to note that there is an exception to this rule:

Private schools and charter schools have no new requirements related to room temperature. The law is only going to be in force for New York State public schools and BOCES learning centers across New York State.

According to the New York State School Board Association:

A new law sets 88 degrees as the maximum temperature for occupancy of all spaces used by students in public school buildings, beginning in September 2025.

The law also mandates that school boards create a policy that requires staff to try to "relieve heat-related discomfort" whenever the temperature of an occupied room reaches 82 degrees (as measured at a shaded location that is three feet above the floor and near the center of the room). Methods to increase comfort may include turning off lights, lowering shades, turning on fans or providing water breaks.

Some parents are thrilled about the new law knowing that their kids are going to be taken care of and comfortable while other parents are raising the concern that if they suddenly evacuate a school due to the temperatures. Parents are worried they cannot accomodate their kid leaving school suddenly while they are at work.

This is the first year that the law is going to take place.