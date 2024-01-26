Specialty Pharmacy Coming to Popular New York State Grocery Chain

A very popular New York State grocery chain is getting specialty pharmacies inside.

While a lot of pharmacies are closing up shop including Rite Aid and CVS, one chain is trying to make sure that New York State residents are able to have access to specialized medicine.

What is a 'specialty pharmacy'?

Specialty medications include medications that can be complex to administer and have a high cost and/or require special storage or handling

TOPS Friendly Markets will be turning to specialty pharmacies located inside of their grocery stores in order to accommodate patients and customers and make it easier for people to have access to them.

Chronic diseases are typically treated with specialty medications and can include

psoriatic arthritis

hepatitis

psoriasis

ulcerative colitis

HIV/AIDS

multiple sclerosis

Crohn’s disease

rheumatoid arthritis

The press release noted “specialty medications require strict adherence to a treatment plan to ensure successful outcomes for patients. To ensure these successful outcomes, Tops specialty pharmacy will become an integral part of a patient’s health care team. The services include providing educational resources, developing an individualized clinical care plan, coordinating insurance benefits, navigating financial assistance to help patients afford their medications, and ensuring continuous patient care throughout the course of their treatment", according to WNYpapers.com.

TOPS also offers medication discounts through the Tops $3.99+Plan generic program. You can also get more information on the TOPS website.

"In partnership with our local community Tops pharmacists, the specialty pharmacy services will be supported by an expert team of specialty pharmacists and patient care coordinators. Together, they will provide personalized patient center care", said the President of TOPS.