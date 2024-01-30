After a long day, you’re bound to become a little hangry on the drive home. On top of that, you know there’s a hungry family that’s waiting for you when you walk in the door.

One thing’s for certain: you’ve got to get dinner on the table, and you’ve got to get it fast. Often, a quick trip through the closest drive-thru could save the day.

We’ve got plenty of fast food restaurants to choose from here in Buffalo, from the standards like McDonald’s and Burger King, to regional favorite Mighty Taco. And soon, if you live in or are taking a trip to Niagara Falls, you’ll have one more.

Sonic Drive-Thru Getty Images loading...

Sonic Opening New Location In Western New York

Sonic Drive-In, the fast food franchise known for carhops that bring your burgers and shakes right to your car (sometimes even on roller skates), is expanding their presence in the Buffalo area.

The popular restaurant was first founded in the 1950’s, and grew into several regional locations in small towns throughout the south. The company exploded in the 1990s and 2000s, and now you can find over 3,500 Sonic Drive-Thrus all over the United States.

Currently, there are two Sonic locations in Western New York, on Elmwood Ave. and on Union Rd. in Cheektowaga, and the popular restaurant and drive-thru is hoping to open a third by mid-summer.

Sonic Drive Thru Carhop Getty Images loading...

Sonic Drive-Thru Planning To Open In Niagara Falls

According to Buffalo Business First, plans were recently submitted to build a new Sonic Drive-Thru at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA on Military Rd. The 2,500-square-foot restaurant will host two drive-thru lanes, as well as 15 delivery stalls.

Sonic isn’t the only fast food chain looking to expand into the Niagara Falls area. Chick-fil-A recently revealed plans for a new location nearby, on Niagara Falls Blvd.

7 Fast Food Restaurants That Buffalo Would Love We would love it if these restaurants came to Western New York.