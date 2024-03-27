Solar Eclipse Events Happening In Western New York

There’s a reason over a million people are planning a trip to Western New York on April 8th.

Only a select few locations across the country will experience a total solar eclipse on April 8th, and Buffalo, NY is one of them. In fact, Buffalo is ranked as one of the best places to see the eclipse.

Some reports are saying that Chautauqua County is where you will have a clear view of the eclipse. According to the Chautauqua County Visitors Bureau, the Chautauqua-Lake Erie region lies among the optimal viewing path (a.k.a. path of totality) for the April 8 solar eclipse.

There are other cities that are experiencing an influx of visitors, too. You can see the best locations to view the eclipse below, according to NASA.

Buffalo, New York : 3:18 p.m. - 3:22 p.m. ET

Burlington, Vermont : 3:26 p.m. - 3:29 p.m.

Carbondale, Illinois : 1:59 p.m. - 2:03 p.m. CT

Caribou, Maine : 3:32 p.m. - 3:34 p.m. ET

Cleveland, Ohio : 3:13 p.m. - 3:17 p.m. ET

Dallas, Texas : 1:40 p.m. - 1:44 p.m. CT

Erie, Pennsylvania : 3:16 p.m. - 3:20 p.m.

Evansville, Indiana : 2:02 p.m. - 2:05 p.m. CT

Idabel, Oklahoma : 1:45 p.m. - 1:49 p.m. CT

Lancaster, New Hampshire : 3:27 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. ET

Little Rock, Arkansas : 1:51 p.m. - 1:54 p.m. CT

Paducah, Kentucky : 2 p.m. - 2:02 p.m. CT

Poplar Bluff, Missouri : 1:56 p.m. - 2 p.m. CT

Take a look at the map below showing the eclipse path.

In Western New York, there will be so many events happening on April 8, it just may be the biggest day of the year so far! But hey, that’s to be expected when you have a million travelers headed to Buffalo for just one day, with many people traveling here for the first time.

If you are looking for something cool to do for the eclipse, check out some of the events going on in Western New York.

