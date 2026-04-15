The Buffalo Sabres will face the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Buffalo, and the excitement across Western New York is impossible to ignore.

As fans get ready for playoff hockey in Buffalo, there is another unique reason to be excited. A local distillery has been quietly working on a special project for more than six years, all tied to a dream many Sabres fans thought might never happen.

The Sabres Playoff Drought is Finally Over

The last time the Buffalo Sabres made the playoffs was more than 14 years ago. Fast forward to 2026, and the Sabres are now the Atlantic Division champions.

It is a remarkable turnaround from where the team stood late last fall. At one point, it felt like all hope was lost, but the Sabres turned things around in dramatic fashion.

Not only is this exciting for hockey fans, but a playoff run is also a huge boost for local businesses across Western New York. Restaurants, bars, shops, and entertainment venues all benefit when Buffalo is buzzing about playoff hockey.

That is one reason why a unique idea from Hartman’s Distilling Co. is getting so much attention right now.

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A Championship Bourbon for Buffalo, New York

Back in 2020, Justin Hartman and his team placed a special bourbon into a barrel painted in Sabres colors. The barrel came with one very important rule: it cannot be opened until the Buffalo Sabres reach the Stanley Cup Final.

For years, the barrel has sat quietly inside the barrel room at Hartman’s Distilling Co. while fans waited for the Sabres to return to relevance.

If you have never been to the barrel room at Hartman’s, now may be the perfect time to visit. Fans can see the barrel up close before the next Sabres playoff game. At this point, it almost deserves its own display case with lights shining on it.

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Could this finally be Buffalo’s year?

While many people are also excited about the Buffalo Bills moving into their new stadium this fall and the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, there is something special about having the Sabres back in the playoffs.

Just being this close is exciting. And if the Sabres can make it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, Buffalo fans may finally get to raise a glass and taste that long-awaited championship bourbon.