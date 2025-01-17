Simple, delicious, elegant: Eric Scott’s must-try apps for your next party

☺ Listener-favorite appetizer recipes

I had a wonderful time cooking for and talking with New Jersey 101.5 listeners recently at Mrs. G Appliances in Lawrenceville.

Owner Debbie Schaeffer was gracious enough to host us in her beautiful new community kitchen featuring Cafe brand appliances.

My love of cooking started with my mother. She never chased my siblings and I out of the kitchen when she was cooking. She put us to work.

Some of the best conversations I ever had with my mom were in the kitchen as we were cooking together.

I have always said: "If you have ever eaten at my table, you have met my mother."

During the cooking demonstration at Mrs. G's, I invited some of our listeners to join me in the kitchen and help make some of my favorite dishes.

Judging by the feedback from those in attendance, I think we did OK!

Below are the recipes we used for this great event. They are simple, easy to make and elegant for any occasion.

I hope you will make them with your family.

Salmon Cucumber Rolls

This is one of my favorite appetizers. They have a definite "wow" factor, but are so simple to make.

Ingredients:

✔ Seedless English cucumber

✔ 6oz of fresh goat cheese

✔ 1 package of smoked Nova salmon

✔ Fresh dill sprigs

Lay the cucumber flat on a cutting board. Using a vegetable peeler, remove the first 3-4 layers on one side of the cucumber and discard.

Now, use the peeler to cut long strips of the cucumber. Peel until you start to see the cucumber core.

Flip the cucumber over and repeat on the other side.

Lay the strips lengthwise on the cutting board.

Place a dime sized dollop of goat cheese on the cucumber strip.

Cut the salmon into 1/2 squares.

Place one (or more) salmon squares on top of the goat cheese.

Add one spring of fresh dill so the end is sticking out beyond the cucumber slice.

Now roll the cucumber and stand up with the dill sticking out of the top.

Serve immediately, or chill for up to 4-hours before serving.

Beef Crostini

Tender steak and roasted garlic are the key to this recipe's success.

This recipe makes eight steak crostini, but can easily be multiplied to serve more people.

Ingredients

✔ 1 - Loaf of French Bread (skinny loaf)

✔ 1 - 6oz beef tenderloin

✔ 2 - medium onions (sliced)

✔ 1 - tablespoon of butter

✔ 2 - tablespoons of olive oil (divided)

✔ 2 - tablespoons of fresh horseradish

✔ 1/4 cup mayonnaise

✔ salt and pepper

✔ Italian seasoning or Herbs de Province

The Onions

Sauté sliced onion in a medium skillet with the butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Stir occasionally, but not constantly, to allow the onion to brown and start to caramelize. This should take 20-40 minutes.

After the onions have caramelized to a golden brown, set aside and keep warm.

The Bread

Cut the Italian bread into 1/4 inch slices. I like to cut them on an angle for presentation.

Brush with olive oil and dust with Italian seasoning or Herbs de province. Toast until golden brown, about three to five minutes.

The steak

Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil to a cast iron skillet and heat to medium/high.

Salt and pepper the tenderloin, and place into the hot skillet.

Cook three to five minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove the steak from the skillet. Let rest for five minutes, a very important step.

While the steak is cooling, combine the mayonnaise and horseradish in a small bowl and mix well.

Assembling the steak crostini

Slice steak into thin strips, and pile two to three slices on each piece of bread.

Add a few of the caramelized onions.

Place a small dollop of the horseradish sauce on top, and serve.

Fromage Fort

Don't throw out your leftover cheese!

I can't take credit for this recipe. I first learned it watching the great Jacques Pépin, and it quickly has become a favorite in our house.

If you have leftover cheese from a party or family gathering, make it into a creamy spread and use it now or freeze it for later.

The great thing about this recipe is that it is different every time, depending on what cheese you have left.

Ingredients

✔ Leftover cheese

✔ Garlic Clove

✔ White wine (I prefer a bright white like Sauvignon Blanc)

✔ Fresh herbs (If desired)

Break up your hard cheeses into smaller bits. Using a peeler or a knife, remove the rind from any soft cheese.

Place all of the cheese bits into a food processor or blender. Pulse a few times to further break down the cheese.

Now, with the food processor or blender on a low setting, add in a little bit of wine at a time. The amount you use depends on how much hard cheese versus soft cheese you are using. You want a creamy consistency.

Once you have a creamy blend, add one clove of garlic.

You can also add any fresh herbs at this time. Parsley, dill and chives work well.

Place in a small bowl and serve with crackers or fresh bread.