Popular Bar In The Southtowns Is Closing Their Location

It is devastating to hear that another locally owned bar and restaurant will close its doors, and this one stings a little more.

This local business provided live music, great food, events and an environment that feels like home, so it is sad to hear that they are closing their doors.

Rush Creek Alehouse opened in Hamburg in the fall of 2022, but they will not be open any longer.

Rush Creek Alehouse shared the news on Facebook shortly after they locked their doors on Sunday.

“Dear Rush Creek Alehouse patrons, it is with a heavy heart that we are writing to announce we are closing this current location.”

The owner wrote, “Owning this business was a dream come true and I can't even begin to explain the absolute amount of gratitude I have to every single person that ever visited and supported this dream, but after a long look and evaluation the best thing to do is to adapt, regroup and come back stronger.”

It sounds like the Rush Creek Alehouse is not closing forever, though. At the end of their Facebook post, Rush Creek said, “This is not goodbye but see you later.”

We hope that they decide to open up again soon. There are only so many places in the Western New York area that offer what they do!

