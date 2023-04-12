Celebrate mom this Mother’s Day with some NJ wine and fun

🍷 The Mother's Day Weekend Wine Trail event will be held May 12-14

🍷 The 60+ NJ wineries and vineyards will help celebrate mom during the weekend

🍷 Enjoy wine tastings, flowers, brunch, live entertainment, and so much more

HADDONFIELD — Celebrate mom with some wine this Mother’s Day in New Jersey.

The Garden State Wine Growers Association, a coalition of more than 60 New Jersey wineries and vineyards supporting the state’s wine industry through information, resources, and advocacy, has announced the dates for The Mother’s Day Trail Weekend.

Starting Friday, May 12 through Sunday, May 14 (Mother’s Day), you can celebrate with mom while discovering the Garden State’s wine country.

“We love to find unique ways to showcase our more than 60 wineries and vineyards throughout the state of New Jersey. What better way to do that than to celebrate the matriarch of your family and enjoy all the wonderful events the wineries and vineyards have planned,” said Devon Perry, executive director of the Garden State Wine Growers Association.

What can you expect on the Mother’s Day Wine Trail?

Expect to visit gorgeous vineyards with outdoor seating and live entertainment. There will be special Mother’s Day drinks and tastings with commentary by expert sommeliers (wine stewards who are trained and knowledgeable wine professionals).

Enjoy food trucks, fire pits, market umbrellas, flowers, and Mother’s Day wine glasses. There will also be candle-making and succulent planting at some wineries.

Brunch, lunch, specialty desserts, and wine flights will also be served.

With more than five dozen wineries and vineyards in New Jersey, there is one within less than an hour’s drive. Jersey vineyards grow more than 80 grape varieties, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Pinot Noir, Riesling, Sangiovese, Albarino, and Chardonnay.

New Jersey wineries also produce a wide array of fruit wines, and the state is one of the top wine producers in the country.

Visit The Mother’s Day Trail Weekend events page for a full list of New Jersey wineries participating.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

