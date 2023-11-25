The best place to retire list has come out and there are some really interesting decisions on the list. In fact, one of them cannot be real, can it?

There are at least 4 different New York State cities that are on the 'Best Places to Retire' list this year including New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, and Syracuse.

HOW ON EARTH DID NEW YORK CITY LAND AT #6 IN ALL OF AMERICA?

When you think of retiring, you think of relaxing, winding down, maybe more beaches, and spending a heck of a lot less money. In fact, there are so many people who are moving FROM New York State down to Florida for money and weather-related reasons. One of the last places that you would think to land on the 'Best' places to retire list would be the City That Never Sleeps. Take a look at the Top 10 of the list here below.

2024 U.S. News Best Places to Retire

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Reading, Pennsylvania Lancaster, Pennsylvania Scranton, Pennsylvania Allentown, Pennsylvania New York City , New York York, Pennsylvania Daytona Beach, Florida Youngstown, Ohio Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How did they come up with the criteria for the list?

To identify the best places to retire, U.S. News analyzed data for the 150 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. to assess how well they meet Americans' retirement needs and expectations. Top criteria include the happiness of local residents, housing affordability, tax rates and health care quality", according to Realestate.usnews.com.

When it comes to New York City, the article hints that because it is the most populated city in the United States and that people who live there seem to LOVE it there--that is why they retire there. They simply just do not leave.

Rochester and Syracuse beat out Buffalo, New York, which came up at #69 on the list.