Popular Restaurant Returns to City of Buffalo After Two Years

We're in the midst of what is typically a slow month for the restaurant industry.

January and February are the two least busy months of the year. There are a few reasons for that, including colder weather and less money for customers to spend after the holidays. However, we should be getting consistently warmer weather soon.

We do have plenty of restaurant news in Western New York.

First this week, New York Beer Project gave an update on its new Orchard Park location, which is coming along fast. On Tuesday evening, news broke that Mister Sizzle's would be soon opening a new location in the heart of Hamburg, which is the old Juicy Burger Bar site. We also have a popular restaurant that is making its return to Buffalo after a two-year hiatus.

Get our free mobile app

According to Buffalo Business First, Rin Thai Bistro will be opening a new location in the Elmwood Village, two years after leaving the same area. They already have a location in Snyder but this is something fans of them have been waiting for, who reside in the Elmwood Village.

Rin Thai Bistro serves Thai dishes, with plenty of rice and noodle options. It's awesome they will be coming back with a new location in the City of Buffalo, which is very close to their old location.

Now is the time to help support local bars and restaurants. Four years since the start of the pandemic and still in the midst of winter. Local restaurants are the backbone of the Western New York community.

Hopefully we hear more great news in 2024.

5 Most Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York Underrated Italian restaurants in Western New York.

15 Amazing Buffalo Restaurants For the Best Comfort Food Check out some of the best places for comfort food in Western New York.