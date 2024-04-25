Rare ‘Full Circle Rainbow’ Spotted in New York State

There was a rare sighting of a weather phenomenon in New York State of a massive full-circle rainbow.

In New York State there was a helicopter that was flying above the clouds when they got a glimpse of a rainbow that was an entire circle. Obviously, from the ground it is not easy to see a full circle rainbow, but from the sky it is possible.

Did you know that there is actually a name for a rainbow that makes a complete circle?

It is actually called a 'GLORY'.

"A glory is an optical phenomenon which is caused by sunlight or moonlight nteracting with the tiny water droplets.The glory consists of one or more concentric, successively dimmer rings, each of which is red on the outside and bluish towards the centre"

