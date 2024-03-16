Popular Restaurant Graffitied in Western New York

This is annoying. There has been a couple of local break-ins to some popular restaurants the past couple of weeks. Coincidence? Maybe, but they weren't even close to each other.

Both of these popular Buffalo restaurants have had to shut down because someone broke into their places.

Nine-Eleven Tavern, 11 Bloomfield Ave, Buffalo, NY 14220

Sophia's Restaurant, 715 Military Rd, Buffalo, NY 14216

Nine-Eleven shut down a couple of weeks ago and said they had to see what was stolen and clean up the damage. Sophia's said on social media that they had to shut down because of the break in and clean up. The restaurant went on Facebook to thank the community and it seemed very heartfelt:

Want to thank everyone that reached out with support from social media to friends and family ,Buffalo police dept ,Kenmore police dept, Joe golombeck and the Buffalo common council

WERE BACK OPEN!! Today !!!!!!

And to the Sophia’s staff that showed up without hesitation or having to ask for help. I Love You Guys!!!

What did they take from the restaurant? Take a look below:

READ MORE: Rent in Western New York for apartments is extremely high and the community is mad.

A police spokesperson responded, saying that the break-in happened around 2 a.m. Thursday and that the suspect entered the restaurant by breaking a window.

"The suspect damaged computers and liquor bottles, then fled with an undisclosed amount of liquor. The suspect was wearing a burgundy coat, blue pants, and black shoes or boots with a bright yellow stripe", according to WGRZ.