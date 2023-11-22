Popular ‘Polar Express’ Christmas Train Back in Western New York

This has become a very popular tradition here in Western New York. It's a real-life 'Polar Express' that takes to the streets for a few weeks going through neighborhoods in Western New York.

This is pretty awesome and I couldn't wait to share the story with you. There is a Polar Express Train that is going to be driving through neighborhoods with characters all aboard. You can bring your kids outside and see all of the characters who will occasionally stop off and say hi. In addition, they will be collecting goods for food pantries and less fortunate kids in the area. The tradition started a couple of years ago and it has really taken off.

A group of friends in North Tonawanda has started the most legit POLAR EXPRESS and they are coming to your North Tonawanda neighborhood before Christmas to visit you and the kids! On board are Santa, Cindy Lou Who, Frosty, and some more of your favorite Christmas characters.

Which neighborhoods will the Polar Express Christmas Train be in this year? Where is the Christmas train that drives through with all of the characters going to start?

We will have all the information updated as they plan their route. Right now, for 2023, they are looking for some help!

All Aboard! We're actively looking for business sponsors for our efforts this year. Our volunteers donate hundreds of hours of time and use of their own tools and space to help build our display and make our trailer better every year - and this year is no different. Your $250 donation will go towards the costs of supplies - building materials, maintenance, some awesome new surprises, etc! All sponsors will be displayed on banners on the side of one of our trailers and highlighted throughout the month of December in social media posts! We will be accepting sponsor donations up until Wednesday, November 15th so we can have our new sponsor banner made in time for our first night. If your business would be interested in sponsoring our trailer please send us a message on facebook. We accept cash, checks, and venmo - $250 per business. Thank you!!

On their Facebook page, you can see the actual routes that they are going to take and the exact houses that they are going to drive by! You can see the train on a map as it drives around, too, so you will know exactly when it is coming by your house so that you do not have to wait too long out in the snow.