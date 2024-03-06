9 Popular Things From The 90’s That Are Still In Buffalo

Our lives have changed a lot in the last 40 years. Somehow though, some things just stay with us.

Last week I was at the pharmacy waiting for a prescription to be filled. As I waited, I started to aimlessly walk around the store looking at things that were in the aisles that I had no intention of buying.

What caught my eye was the magazine rack. I couldn't help but wonder who in the heck was still buying magazines off a rack in a pharmacy. Do you still do this?

Back in the day, magazines used to be huge. We used to go into convenience stores and candy shops and there would be an entire wall of these things. They had magazines for everything from kids magazines like MAD Magazine and Nintendo Power (which gave you tips on how to win Nintendo games) to Better Homes & Gardens, National Geographic, Sports Illustrated, and more. They were everywhere.

Seeing this rack made me start to think about some of the other things that are still sticking around from the 90s that it feels like people don't use much anymore. It's not to say that they never use them, but if they do, they're used very rarely. How did these things stand the test of time when things that seemed so modern like CDs, video tapes, and cassettes get lost and forgotten a long time ago?

Here is a list of 9 things that I thought of that are still sticking around. What else can you think of that I forgot? (Remember, you have to still be able to find them today)

