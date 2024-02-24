Most People Never Leave Western New York

It seems like all signs point to Buffalo being the place to be, and a recent survey confirms that to be true.

Zillow named Buffalo the Hottest Housing Market of 2024, a viral meteor fell from the sky just above Western New York, every major artist is planning a tour stop in Western New York, and so much more.

The people who leave Buffalo always find a way back, or they never really leave.

All Star Home evaluated the recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, taking a closer look at the homeowners who have resided in their current homes for 14 years or longer. By analyzing this data, you are able to clearly see where most residents choose to put down permanent roots.

And is it really that much of a surprise that people would want to stay in the City of Good Neighbors?

Most people that live in Buffalo never really want to leave. They just looked at census bureau data, and

About 31.6% of Buffalo residents have lived in their homes for 14 years or longer, which is pretty close to the national average of 35%. In Buffalo, however, over 18% of residents have lived in their homes for 24 years or more!

According to the survey, the median home value in Buffalo is $160,700, which seems significantly lower than many of the house listings currently on the Zillow market.

Good people become good neighbors, so why not join the Mafia? We could always use a couple more Bills fans….and hey, who knows? This year may be our year!

Welcome to Buffalo.

Beautiful Lakeside Cabin Available For Rent In New York State This beautiful cabin in the Adirondacks would take your hiking experience to the next level. Gallery Credit: AirBnB

LIST: Total Solar Eclipse Events In Western New York Here are all of the events to view the total solar eclipse in and around Buffalo, New York. Gallery Credit: Facebook/Google Street View/Canva