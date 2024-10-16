It has been about a month since this charismatic individual has been on our television screens, but now he is back!

A local meteorologist was injured unexpectedly approximately four weeks ago, and it has kept him out of work since.

You may have noticed that one of your favorite meteorologists has been MIA, not being able to share the weather updates on your local television station, and that is because of a scary incident that happened at the gym.

Patrick Hammer, chief meteorologist at WGRZ, experienced a bad fall in mid-September that has prevented him from being able to work since.

He shared the details of his injuries via his social media pages:

“I have been placed on IR (injury reserve) for a little while. Bad fall won’t keep me off my feet for too long. See you back on @wgrz soon. Thanks to @JenStanonis @Dan_Weather_ Man @KevinBuffalo@paulharetv for keeping the team complete.”

Ever since people have been counting down the days until Patrick Hammer returns to WGRZ and the Daybreak team (with Melissa Holmes and Pete Gallivan) can be fully reunited. The good news is — you don’t have to wait any longer!

Starting October 14, Hammer will be returning to his regular morning routine with WGRZ, and the community is so excited to have him back!

After all, one of the best parts about Daybreak on WGRZ is the rooftop weather reports with Patrick Hammer, and as of Monday, October 14, it’s Hammer Time, baby!

Glad to see that Patrick Hammer has fully recovered from his injuries. :)

