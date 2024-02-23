If the sight of a police officer brings you a little anxiety, this study might make you feel a little better about them being in your rearview mirror.

Most people would prefer to not have to see a police officer until they need them for an emergency. And let's be honest, when it comes to "sexy" calendars, it feels like it's always the firemen that get the spotlight. But one website decided to ask people which state police uniforms were the "sexiest."

The website is called Wealth of Geeks and they asked 3000 Americans what they thought to determine the sexiest of them all.

Which state can brag about their sexy police uniforms?

The state that got the most votes was the Texas Department of Public Safety. If you've never seen them, they look like this:

Texas Governor Abbott Holds Border Security Bill Signing At Texas Capitol Getty Images loading...

Now remember, it's the uniform they're voting on, NOT the person wearing it.

The uniform is a "Lonestar-style" uniform made up of a tan shirt (known as "Texas Tan") with a blue tie. Of course, what texas police uniform would be complete without a signature cowboy hat?

Who else made the top 10?

Rounding out the top 10 in this list are:

2. New Hampshire State Police

3. Missouri State Highway Patrol

4. New Jersey State Police

5. Arizona Department of Public Safety

6. Colorado State Patrol

7. Washington State Patrol

8. Florida Highway Patrol

9. Hawaii State Sheriff Division

10. Indiana State Police

Where did New York State Police Fall on this list?

In order to find our New York State Police, you need to search all the way down to number 23!

New York Saint Patricks Parade Getty Images loading...

Personally I've always thought our NYSP uniforms were very sharp with the gray shirt and pants and the purple ties.

They described the uniform this way:

"In 23rd place overall, making it one of the nation's sexiest police uniforms, was that of the New York State Police. Crisp shirts in a smoke grey, with matching trousers and a royal purple tie. It's a look that commands respect, weaving together the threads of the state's rich history to ensure that New York remains a beacon of safety, justice, and unparalleled style."

To see the full list, click here.

New York State Thruway Land For Sale Gallery Credit: Clay Moden

This New York Home Listed For Sale For Under $5000 14 Cook Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701

Gallery Credit: Dave Fields