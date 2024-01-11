Attention New York State Shoppers For This Recall
There is yet another recall that is getting plenty of attention here in New York State. The recall alerts have been increasing and this one is related to a popular product that you might have in the refrigerator.
It was earlier this week that we heard and read about a recall on pickup trucks that had a bad axle. Before the end of 2023, there were recalls on food, toys and appliances just about every week!
This time, the recall affects charcuterie.
Busseto Charcuterie Sampler
18-oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa”
LOT Code L075330300 and “best by” date on April 27, 2024. This product is sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages.
