Attention New York State Shoppers For This Recall

There is yet another recall that is getting plenty of attention here in New York State. The recall alerts have been increasing and this one is related to a popular product that you might have in the refrigerator.

It was earlier this week that we heard and read about a recall on pickup trucks that had a bad axle. Before the end of 2023, there were recalls on food, toys and appliances just about every week!

This time, the recall affects charcuterie.

Busseto Charcuterie Sampler

18-oz. plastic tray packages of “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Soppressata, and Dry Coppa”

LOT Code L075330300 and “best by” date on April 27, 2024. This product is sold as a twin pack with two 9-oz. packages.

As far as the recall on trucks, that pertains to a particular Ford model.

But the latest recall is on various Ford F-150 pickup trucks. The issue with is that the rear axle may be bad and cause an accident.

There may not be any consumer more loyal or dedicated to a brand than those who own pickup trucks. There is a good chance that if you own a truck, the next one you will buy will be the same brand and you will defend that brand no matter what. Ford, Ram, Chevy/GMC and even Toyota and Nissan all are making trucks. Tesla now has a truck that is getting some attention as well.

