New York State Fining Thousands Of Drivers This Month

The New York State Police have been busy for the first part of February and it will result in big fine money for the state and penalties for thousands of drivers. There is some good news as well to report from the first half of the month.

The Super Bowl was last weekend and it is typically a big day for parties and lots of drinking. The good news is that New York State Troopers did not respond to any fatal crashes according to their reports.

The bad news, there were many tickets handed out for various reasons.

The New York State Police today announced that troopers issued 6,876 tickets during a special STOP DWI traffic enforcement period over Super Bowl Weekend. During the campaign, which started on Friday, February 9, 2024, and ran through Sunday, February 11, 2024.

This is a rather large decline in the amount of tickets since last year on the same weekend.

During last year’s Super Bowl enforcement State Police issued 8,311 tickets and arrested 141 people for DWI.

It makes sense that most of the speeding tickets were handed out on the New York State Thruway with over 350 in total for that weekend. Fines for speeding start at $45 and you have to consider the points on your license and possible insurance rate increases.

