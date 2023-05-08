This one is sure to get fanbases in all 32 NFL cities upset; there is a study out that says, when it comes to tailgating before the game, the Jets and Giants are on top.

In order to understand the results, you have to understand the metrics used:

🏈 Hours Open Before Event — The number of hours the stadium parking is open before the game starts.

🏈 Parking ticket price — The price of a parking ticket in the 2021 season.

🏈 Charcoal Price — The price of a branded 12 pound bag of charcoal at Walmart, to use in grilling burgers and hot dogs.

🏈 Burger Price — The price of a branded pack of 12 burger patties at Walmart.

🏈 Hot Dog Price — The price of a branded pack of 14 sausages at Walmart.

Barbecue Grilled Hot Dog with Yellow Mustard bhofack2 loading...

Burger Bun Price — The price of a branded pack of 8 burger buns at Walmart.

Hot Dog Bun Price — The price of a branded pack of 8 hot dog buns at Walmart.

Soft Drink 6 Pack — The price of a 6-pack of 9oz Coca-Cola bottles at Walmart.

Alcohol 6 Pack — The price of a 6-pack of 12oz Bud Light beers at Walmart.

NFC Championship - New York Giants v San Francisco 49ers Getty Images loading...

With those categories, the Jets come in at #1 and the Giants #2. Since they play in the same stadium (in New Jersey, of course), you might wonder why they aren’t tied for first. That’s because, while everything else is the same, identical parking for the Giants is $9 more expensive than the same spot is for the Jets.

Jets & Chefs: The Ultimate Tailgate Hosted By Joe Namath And Mario Batali - Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE Gustavo Caballero loading...

The next three are the Falcons, the Lions, and the Commanders.

For the worst tailgating experience, head to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for either the Ram or the Chargers, they have the lowest score. Other teams that had low scores were the Seattle Seahawks (Lumen Stadium), Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (tailgating in a desert would suck no matter what the prices were).

I can hardly believe that, in a study based on price, New Jersey comes out on top. But, we’ll take it.

The same study asked fans which stadiums had the best tailgating experiences, and in that survey, the Giants were fourth and the Jets seventh. Buffalo was the top pick for fans.

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.