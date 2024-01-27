New York State Law Requires You Do This By 2025

There are a bunch of new laws that took affect at the start of 2024. However, New York State is already looking ahead to next year as an important update to a law will begin in 2025.

So far this winter has brought us just about every sort of weather you can imagine in New York State. The massive piles of snow that covered portions of New York are now melting and filling the streams and creeks as flood warnings are being issued. It is not the ideal winter for those who ski, snowboard or snowmobile. For some, this type of winter is just fine and summer can't get here soon enough.

The summer will be here before we know it and now is the time to think ahead and be ready to hit the water at your cottage or favorite lake. We are truly blessed here in New York State to have so many amazing lakes to enjoy. But before you hop in the captain's chair on your boat or a boat you borrow or rent, there is a certificate you must have to operate a motorized boat in New York State.

The law called, Brianna's Law says that anyone who intends to operate a boat must get their safety certificate before the end of 2024.

All operators of motorized vessels, regardless of age, will need a boating safety certificate by January 1, 2025

You are in luck if you want to be ready for the summer of 2024 as there are many places to take the 8 hour course in person and online.

The wet winter continues as we are going to see rain and warm temperatures for at least the next week.

