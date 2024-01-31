New York State Ban For This On Beaches, Golf Courses?

The summer of 2024 will be here before you know it. In fact, the first month of 2024 is nearly over and people across New York State are dreaming about those fun summer days. We can't wait to trade in our heavy coats and winter boots for flip flops and shorts!

The next time you are on a golf course or beach in New York State, look around, did you ever notice the amount of trash that is laying around or floating in the water? Most of the garbage that is tossed is some sort of beverage container. It might be an aluminum can or glass bottle. But the item you will most likely see scattered about is an empty plastic bottle.

Now that New York State is pushing the effort to lead the country in being the most energy efficient and environmentally sensitive state, it may be the right time to bring back the idea of banning plastic bottles from parks and beaches and gold courses.

New York City law makers were also pushing for this as far back as 2018.

New York State already has laws and fines on the books pertaining to littering. According to NewYorkTrafficAttorneys.net:

A first violation can result in a fine of no more than $350 and/or 10 hours of public service. A second violation can result in a fine of no more than $700 and/or 15 hours of public service.

