Drivers in New York State better shape up because starting on October 1 you will get fined up to $250.

New York State's Traffic Safety Committee said that "roughly 50,000 vehicles illegally pass school buses every day. People forget all the time that it does not matter how big the road is, you need to stop on both sides of the road. It doesn't matter if it is a thruway, one lane back round or 5 lane road. You have to stop any time that a school bus pulls its stop sign out.

Now, the there are cameras on the busses that will automatically give you a ticket.

if you don't you can get fined $250.

The cameras will snap an image of anyone who illegally passes a stopped school bus. The technology, installation, and maintenance are provided at no cost to the school district or taxpayers. Additionally, the school district will benefit from additional safety features, such as internal cameras to monitor dangerous activity onboard the bus", according to WGRZ.