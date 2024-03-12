Massive Tree + Shrub Sale is Super Cheap in Western New York

If there is one thing that inflation did not get, it's the trees and shrubs that Erie County sells residents. They are SUPER cheap.

I feel like this is a gold mine if you are looking to get some infant trees or shrubs this year. It is no surprise that buying trees are expensive--at least if they are grown.

Every single year, The Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District offer very low-cost seedlings and saplings for you to buy. There is an order sheet that you fill out and send in along with your check and then there is a pick-up day for all of our trees and bushes, which this year is April 20, 2024.

My wife and I have participated the past couple of years and here are a few of the deals that seem too good to be true. You can get:

Annual Conservation Tree & Shrub

Seedling Program

You had to have your order forms in the hands of The Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District by March 1, 2024 and pick up at the Hamburg Fairgrounds on April 20. UPDATE: The deadline has passed, but you are not out of luck just yet! You can go to the Hamburg Fairgrounds on the April 20th pickup day and there are TONS of leftovers of all different varieties left to choose from.

REMINDER: These are transplants and seedlings. Most of them range between 6 inches and 3 feet tall, so don't feel like you are going to need a trailer or anything when you go pick up your plants. The process is very simple, you go in there with your form and they are organized by your last name.