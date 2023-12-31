Massive Fight Breaks Out At New York State Mall

Christmas week is here and it has been anything but a break for local police as teens are causing trouble at local shopping centers. There was a large fight that broke out Tuesday in Western New York that brought dozens of police cars to the Walden Galleria.

The weather this year is certainly easier to manage than last year's blizzard. Last year, most people were cooped up in their homes and most business were closed for a couple of days until the roads and highways could be opened up. However, this year it seems that young people are out and about and gathering in large numbers.

The Cheektowaga Police were busy that day after Christmas. According to multiple reports, at one person was arrested as "crowds" of teens were forced out of the mall on Walden Avenue.

Channel 2 in Buffalo reports that:

2 On Your Side spoke to Cheektowaga Police Department Chief Brian Coons said police responded to the scene with NY State Police and the NFTA Police Tuesday.

Although there are some who just look for trouble, it seems there is a need for some sort of location, event or age appropriate activity for teens in Western New York. The week between Christmas and New Year's day seems to be just open downtime for many and perhaps community leaders can come up with some sort of plan to help keep kids busy in other ways.

Teen violence seems to be getting more frequent in the Buffalo and Western New York area. It was just a week ago that one person was injured after a big fight in the Downtown area.

