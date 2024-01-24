New York iPhone Owners Are Getting Big Checks In The Mail

Good news for certain smartphone users in New York State - you may have some money showing up in your mailbox soon, and it’s a pretty big chunk of change.

Many surprised New Yorkers have started receiving mysterious checks in the mail from the tech-giant Apple. Although many have taken to the Internet to question whether or not it’s a scam, you can trust us - it's not.

Apple Store Getty Images loading...

Remember Apple “Batterygate”?

Back in early 2017, Apple issued two software updates to iPhone users that affected the battery life of certain iPhones. Some users even claimed their phones would die when their battery reached 30%, and wouldn’t turn back on until it was charged again.

In 2020, a class-action lawsuit was filed against Apple regarding the issue, accusing the company of sending out the updates to intentionally slow down older iPhone models so users would have to go out and buy a new one. Users who owned or had previously owned an iPhone 6 or iPhone 7 were eligible to submit a claim to the lawsuit by October 6, 2020.

Over 2 million of those claims were approved. However, due to some legal snags and appeals, the lawsuit wasn’t officially settled until this past August.

As part of the settlement, Apple agreed to pay between $310 million and $500 million to consumers who submitted a claim, but did not admit any liability or wrongdoing.

Apple iPhones Canva loading...

Apple Has Begun Mailing Payments to iPhone Owners In New York

According to the settlement’s website, Apple finally began mailing payments to the affected iPhone users earlier this month. The checks are being sent out on a rolling basis, and are expected to be completed by the end of January.

It’s been a long time since iPhone users originally filed their claim, so naturally, many of them forgot about the class-action lawsuit in the first place - so when they found a check from Apple in their mailbox, some thought it was a scam.

If you’re an iPhone owner, we can happily tell you the check is legit - and wait until you see how much money you’re going to get.

iPhone Owners Getting Nearly $100 From Apple

Claimants were shocked by the amount of money they actually got from the settlement.

Get our free mobile app

If you took part in the class-action lawsuit against Apple back in 2020, you can expect to receive a check for $92.17 by the end of the month, assuming the payments are being rolled out on time.