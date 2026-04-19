With all the excitement of waiting for spring to arrive in New York State, you may have forgotten that some parts of spring are not always pleasant to deal with. Here in Western New York and across the state, as the sun starts to shine and warmer temperatures mix with plenty of rain, it is also the time of year when something very annoying begins to arrive: weeds growing everywhere.

Recently, there have been some powerful thunderstorms moving through Western New York and the Southern Tier. In fact, the first two reported tornado sightings this season happened in nearly the same location in Cattaraugus County. While these were not massive tornadoes, they were still disruptive and caused some damage in the area.

Read more: New York State Town Hit With Second Tornado, Days Apart

However, what is happening across Western New York is a much more invasive, and potentially controllable, problem if you catch it early enough. Unlike the weather, Mother Nature gives us a chance to stop certain things before they completely take over our property.

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This Beautiful Weed Could Be Taking Over Your Yard

Have you seen this particular weed growing in your yard? At first glance, it looks beautiful, especially when the sun is shining. However, a closer look reveals that it is actually an invasive species of weed that appears to be taking over properties across Western New York.

Related: We Found a Tick on Our Son at Dinner in New York

At first, we thought they were buttercups or maybe just another harmless weed growing in the backyard. But after taking a closer look, we learned they are actually called lesser celandine.

What Is Lesser Celandine?

Lesser celandine may look harmless, but unfortunately it is a very invasive plant. It can quickly take over your backyard, especially in areas that stay damp or moist. Even worse, it can choke out many of the beautiful native wildflowers growing around your yard or neighborhood if it is not controlled properly.

The bright yellow flowers may seem harmless, but the plant spreads aggressively and can return year after year if it is not dealt with early.

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Why You Should Not Mow or Pick It

It was shocking when I finally decided to take a photo and figure out exactly what these weeds were. My daughter absolutely loves them. We even brought some inside and put them in a glass of water.

Little did I know that picking them or mowing over them can actually make the problem worse. Lesser celandine spreads easily, and disturbing the plant can help it spread even faster throughout your yard.

According to Wikipedia: "If disturbed, separation of the plant's numerous basal tubers is an efficient means of vegetative propagation... The plants are easily spread if the prolific tubers are unearthed and scattered by digging activities of some animals and humans".

How To Control Lesser Celandine Safely

If you have not started spot-treating your lawn or property yet, you may notice these weeds are beginning to take over quickly.

This year, we decided to take a more organic approach to controlling the weeds. With four little kids constantly playing outside and a new puppy running around, we want to be as safe as possible and limit the use of harsh chemicals. As much as I love a beautiful, weed-free lawn, safety comes first.

If you notice these weeds spreading rapidly, you may want to contact a lawn care or landscaping expert to determine the best next step for your property.

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No Mow May Could Help These Weeds Spread

Of course, some people simply shrug their shoulders and say, “Oh well, that’s just part of life.” As we move closer to May, many homeowners also take part in “No Mow May,” allowing their lawns to grow to help bees, insects, and other wildlife.

While that approach can help pollinators, it may also allow invasive weeds like lesser celandine to spread more easily if they are already growing in your yard.

No matter what approach you take, one thing is certain: if you have not seen these weeds yet, you probably will soon. Lesser celandine is flourishing and continues to spread across New York State as its invasive nature takes hold.