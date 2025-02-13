Yum! This is New Jersey’s favorite cheese 

I don’t know who asked for this information, but by God we have it. We now know not only New Jersey’s favorite cheese, we know the favorite cheese in every state.

Flour Sack Towels did a study of Google Trends data to determine the preferred cheese in every state, and boy are they excited about it!

Allen Civlak, owner of Flour Sack Towels said:

These cheese choices reflect the diverse and unique culinary preferences of each state, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of American cheese culture.

From the creamy allure of Havarti in Colorado to the tangy allure of Blue Cheese in Iowa, and the bold and zesty flavors of Queso Fresco in Kansas and Texas, i t’s evident that cheese is not just a staple in the American diet but a reflection of the cultural and regional diversity that defines our nation.

Wow. Did he just invent a new religion based on cheese? Or a cult maybe?

Actuality I already may be a member.

Full confession: I have a drawer in my refrigerator dedicated 100% to cheese. It’s never empty. My Mount Rushmore of cheese would be Brie, extra sharp cheddar, burrata and pepper jack. So naturally I was hoping New Jersey’s favorite cheese would be one of those.

It’s not, but let me give you some hints.

New Jersey’s Italian population may have put this cheese over the top.

Jersey tough guys have given a shortened nickname to this favorite cheese.

That’s right. Mutz!

Mozzarella was found to be the favorite cheese of not only New Jersey, but also New a York, California, Utah and Montana.

Maybe it’s not terribly exotic, but where would our beloved New Jersey pizza be without it?

Mangia!

