Federal agents who have been working with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been under a lot of scrutiny lately as the Department of Homeland Security has seen a lot more notoriety due to the large increase in enforcement actions that have been happening all over the nation.

It seems just about every time you turn on the news or check online, you see more news about agents working with ICE taking custody of people not in the country legally.

One major complaint that people all over the nation have had about these increased actions is the fact that agents have been hiding their identities, and if three New York lawmakers have their way, agents won't be able to do that anymore.

New Law Would Prevent Federal Agents From Covering Faces

Members of the US House of Representatives from New York, Nydia Velázquez, Adriano Espaillat, and Dan Goldman, along with at least 30 other members of Congress, have introduced a new law that would ban federal law enforcement agents from wearing masks in some situations.

If passed by Congress, the No Secret Police Act would require law enforcement officers and agents of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) engaged in border security and civil immigration enforcement to clearly display identification and insignia when detaining or arresting individuals and to ban them from using home-made, non-tactical masks.

ICE Detains Immigrants Inside New York City Courthouses Getty Images loading...

It's potentially dangerous when masked men with guns approach you and do not take the proper steps to identify themselves as law enforcement.

According to the Huffington Post, lawmakers from New York to California have been comparing the actions of specific federal agents to those of foreign countries. Meanwhile, US Attorney General Pam Bondi has stated that this is essentially a non-issue, as some agents have been threatened.