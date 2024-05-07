Hot Ones Coming to Bars in Western New York

HEY BUFFALO! 106.5 WYRK and STELLA ARTOIS are bringing the YouTube show HOT ONES: the show with HOT QUESTIONS and even HOTTER WINGS to Western New York.

If you've never seen Hot Ones, check out this vial episode with Conan O'Brien. It's hilarious!

We’ll be checking out all your favorite bars and restaurants, hooking people up with the hottest wings they got, and see if you can handle them. It could win you gift cards from EVERY spot on the Buffalo Wing Trail, AND tickets to the BUFFALO WING FESTIVAL.

STELLA ARTOIS. ITS ALL IN THE NAME! . ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Join the 106.5 WYRK crew at these incredible WNY bars and Restaurants.

ELLICOTTVILLE TAKEOVER

Join us on Saturday, May 18th at these locations:

The Gin Mill – 2p-3p

Balloons – 3:30p-4:30p

FTR’s – 5p-6p

COMING SOON:

Wingnuts

Sidelines

Ebenezer Ale House

JP Fitzgerald’s

DUFF’s OP