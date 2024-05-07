Hot Ones Coming to Bars in Western New York
HEY BUFFALO! 106.5 WYRK and STELLA ARTOIS are bringing the YouTube show HOT ONES: the show with HOT QUESTIONS and even HOTTER WINGS to Western New York.
If you've never seen Hot Ones, check out this vial episode with Conan O'Brien. It's hilarious!
We’ll be checking out all your favorite bars and restaurants, hooking people up with the hottest wings they got, and see if you can handle them. It could win you gift cards from EVERY spot on the Buffalo Wing Trail, AND tickets to the BUFFALO WING FESTIVAL.
Join the 106.5 WYRK crew at these incredible WNY bars and Restaurants.
ELLICOTTVILLE TAKEOVER
Join us on Saturday, May 18th at these locations:
The Gin Mill – 2p-3p
Balloons – 3:30p-4:30p
FTR’s – 5p-6p
COMING SOON:
Wingnuts
Sidelines
Ebenezer Ale House
JP Fitzgerald’s
DUFF’s OP
