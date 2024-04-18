Gas is an Amazing Price of $2.94 in New York State
Gas prices are really cheap compared to what they were a year ago in New York State. There are a couple of gas stations that have gas less than 3 dollars in the State.
How much is gas by your house right now?
UPDATE: These are the gas prices according to GasBuddy as of April 17, 2024.
$2.94
WW Vandalia Gas Mart
5017 NY-417
Allegany, NY
$2.99
Ron's Smoke Shop
5001 NY-417
Allegany, NY
3.06
Lakeside Trading 2
126 E Bayard St
Seneca Falls, NY
3.09
Costco
10 Garet Pl
Commack, NY
$3.09
Ultra Fuel
365 Veterans Memorial Hwy
Commack, NY
3.09
Shell
187-39 Hillside Ave
Jamaica, NY
$3.09
Fast Gas
194 Poospatuck Ln
Mastic, NY
