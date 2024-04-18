Gas is an Amazing Price of $2.94 in New York State

Gas prices are really cheap compared to what they were a year ago in New York State. There are a couple of gas stations that have gas less than 3 dollars in the State.

How much is gas by your house right now?

UPDATE: These are the gas prices according to GasBuddy as of April 17, 2024.

$2.94

WW Vandalia Gas Mart

5017 NY-417
Allegany, NY
$2.99

Ron's Smoke Shop

5001 NY-417
Allegany, NY
3.06

Lakeside Trading 2

126 E Bayard St
Seneca Falls, NY
3.09

Costco

10 Garet Pl
Commack, NY
$3.09

Ultra Fuel

365 Veterans Memorial Hwy
Commack, NY
3.09

Shell

187-39 Hillside Ave
Jamaica, NY
$3.09

Fast Gas

194 Poospatuck Ln

Mastic, NY

